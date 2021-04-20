Church House Investment Management

Well onside for recovery: Do not underestimate the 'bouncebackability' of the UK economy

UK

Well onside for recovery: Do not underestimate the 'bouncebackability' of the UK economy

Is domestic market revival set for kick-off?

clock 20 April 2021 • 4 min read
Church House UK Equity Growth eyes FTSE 250's 'bouncebackability'

Equities

Church House UK Equity Growth eyes FTSE 250's 'bouncebackability'

Managers confident of UK's resilience

clock 17 February 2021 •
Update: Liontrust duo scoop FE fundinfo Alpha Manager award

Industry

Update: Liontrust duo scoop FE fundinfo Alpha Manager award

'Impressive stock picking'

clock 31 July 2020 •
Accountability: The core questions absolute return funds must answer

Funds

Accountability: The core questions absolute return funds must answer

Keeping managers in line

clock 28 February 2020 •
Church House: Why the retail sector is alive and well

UK

Church House: Why the retail sector is alive and well

JD Sports 'shining example'

clock 03 February 2020 •
Where to invest when the going gets tough

UK

Where to invest when the going gets tough

How floating rate notes could help UK equities

clock 19 November 2019 •
Church House rings the changes on UK Managed Growth fund

UK

Church House rings the changes on UK Managed Growth fund

New plans announced ahead of name change

clock 09 October 2019 •
Fund managers slow to ditch LIBOR-linked benchmarks

Regulation

Fund managers slow to ditch LIBOR-linked benchmarks

Bank of England urges users to 'accelerate' transition

clock 03 September 2019 •
Trustpilot