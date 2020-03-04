Christopher Woolard
FCA names Sheldon Mills strategy and competition exec director
Filling Christopher Woodlard's shoes
FCA appoints Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive
Following Bailey's BoE role
FCA hits NURS funds with new liquidity rules as Woodford forces rethink
Will not apply to UCITS
FCA eyes retail ban on crypto-derivatives
‘No reliable basis for valuation’
Update: FCA reveals permanent CFD retail restrictions
Makes ESMA restrictions permanent
FCA seeks feedback on whether RDR and FAMR caused 'unintended harm' to consumers
Review delayed two years
FCA weighs platform exit fee ban
Follows Investment Platforms Market Study
FCA: 'Get rich quick' crypto investors do not understand the asset
Amid increased scrutiny of the asset class
FCA eyes tighter stewardship and engagement standards for asset managers
As part of SRD II
FCA proposes basic savings rate for cash accounts
Concerns over low interest rates on certain accounts
FCA chief Bailey's pay package nears £600k in 2018
Senior staff pay revealed
FCA to publish voluntary cost disclosure templates in autumn
Institutional Disclosure Working Group
Lord Mandelson: Asset managers face 'maximum regulatory uncertainty' amid 'blind Brexit'
Speaking at the IA policy conference
FCA rejects call for 'confusing' point of sale disclosure review
'Firms determine how to communicate with consumers'
FCA's crackdown on use of CFDs in retail market
Lack of understanding can lead to 'large, rapid' losses