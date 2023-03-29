Charles Counsell

Bank of England tells TPR to set minimum 250bp level of resilience for LDI funds

Pensions

Bank of England tells TPR to set minimum 250bp level of resilience for LDI funds

Push for financial stability objective

clock 29 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot