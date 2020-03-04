Charlemagne

Is South Korea the real investment gem in Asia?

South Korea rose from the ashes of its civil war in the 1950s, when it was one of the poorest nations on earth. Now, despite being a wealthy country, it is still regarded by many as an emerging market.

Finding new frontiers
Dominic Bokor-Ingram, portfolio advisor, frontier emerging markets at Charlemagne Capital, highlights the key components to frontier markets investment.