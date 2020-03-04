Charlemagne
Charlemagne Capital rebrands as Fiera Capital
Expands fund range
MSCI's big China decision: Have authorities done enough to open up A-shares?
Set to decide on 20 June
7IM returns to frontier markets after more than two years
Economies under Trump's 'radar'
Should you consider the Mexican peso since Trump's election?
Could grow by over 10% in 2017
Is South Korea the real investment gem in Asia?
South Korea rose from the ashes of its civil war in the 1950s, when it was one of the poorest nations on earth. Now, despite being a wealthy country, it is still regarded by many as an emerging market.
Canadian fund group makes offer for Charlemagne Capital
To acquire frontier markets boutique for £40.7m
The 160 frontier and emerging countries that don't appear in an index
While the MSCI Frontier Markets index formally classifies some 23 countries as 'frontier' markets, there are actually around 160 countries that do not feature in developed or emerging market indices which could be considered frontier.
Q&A: What will lifting of Iranian sanctions mean for investors?
Positive development for the frontier market
Charlemagne launches Iran fund after sanctions lifted
Joint venture with Turquoise Partners
Is there value in Malaysia's equity market, despite political crises?
Julian Mayo, co-CIO of Charlemagne Capital (UK), discusses the outlook for Malaysia following his recent visit.
Charlemagne's Mayo: Why we are preparing for a 'soft' landing in China
Julian Mayo, co-CIO of Charlemagne Capital, examines the evolution of China's economic development.
Iran: How managers are exploiting 'mismatch between perception and reality'
Election fever, US house prices and reviving Indian industry
The final frontier: Charlemagne forms JV to launch Iran funds
Emerging market specialist Charlemagne Capital has formed a joint venture with Iranian group Turquoise Partners to launch products offering access to the country's stock market.
Singapore, Korea, Malaysia. Where are managers finding the best Asian opportunities?
Where are the best Asian opps?
ISIS and oil prices: Turkey's economy after the 'fragile five'
Falling oil prices have given Turkey's economy a boost, even as the Islamic State conflict edges closer to its borders. Julian Mayo from Charlemagne Capital takes a look at Turkey's fortunes.
The next big challenge for frontier market investors
Taking 2013 as a whole, emerging markets fell by 4.4% at a time when the MSCI Frontier Markets index rose by an impressive 23.6% (in sterling, net total return).
Finding new frontiers
Dominic Bokor-Ingram, portfolio advisor, frontier emerging markets at Charlemagne Capital, highlights the key components to frontier markets investment.
Is it time to swap UK equity income funds for sold-off global offerings?
The UK Equity Income sector's total return outstripped other income-focused offerings in the last year, easily surpassing Asian, European and global equity market products. Does that make now a good time to switch?
Russia: Caveat emptor?
Forget Brazil, look to the Andean markets
Is there hope for investors in Russia?
China managers dump banks as credit crunch fears punish investors
Funds with heavy exposure to financials are at the bottom of the IMA China sector over six months, as China's banking reforms caused a savage sell-off in financial stocks.
Postcard from Thailand
