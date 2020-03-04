CF Lindsell train
Revealed: Winners of the 2019 Fund Manager of the Year Awards
Which funds stole the show?
Revealed: The best (and worst) selling funds of 2016
Fundsmith tops the list
Train: We are in the midst of period of abundance for global deal-making
After record year in 2015
Which investment trusts have seen the biggest ratings changes in Q3?
Latest report from QuotedData
Train favourite Pearson down 9% on poor sales figures
Led FTSE 100 down 0.6%
Finsbury Growth & Income amends fee structure as it nears £1bn mark
Currently £963m in size
Lindsell Train's Bullock: LSE/Deutsche Boerse merger on 'shakier ground'
Investigated by European Commission
Lindsell: There is more to Nintendo than Pokemon Go
Room for shares to rise further
Olympics Special: Fund managers' gold medal stocks from ten host countries
Best ideas from host countries since 1980
Lindsell Train benefits from Nintendo's 'pivotal moment' amid Pokemon Go frenzy
Top position in two funds and trust
Train sees 'terrific' buying opportunity in choppy UK market
'Disparate moves' in portfolio holdings
Train: Why I have highest ever equity allocation in my investment trust
More than half the portfolio in equities
Lindsell Train trust to change management fee calculation
Effective from 1 April
Lindsell Train trust receives boost from LSE merger
Agreed merger with Deutsche Börse
Train: The key lessons I have learned from Warren Buffett
Coping with investment challenges
Train reaffirms commitment to Burberry despite share price fall
Hurt by Pearson and Burberry
Revealed: The best... and worst funds of 2015
Funds investing in Japan, Europe and smaller companies were among the best performers in 2015 across sectors, but which strategies topped the chart and who struggled?
Train: We will hunker down with our holding in Pearson
Stock fell 15% on poor results
Train's plan to lift Finsbury trust into FTSE 100
Moved into FTSE 250 earlier this year
UK equity manager favourite Pearson sheds 15% on profit warning
Train holds 5.3% in stock
Finsbury Growth & Income trust seeks further equity issuance
Hoping to add 10% to share capital
Beware the weak yen that is squeezing company profits
A weak yen has raised input prices, which could squeeze company profits, says Michael Lindsell
Train favourite Burberry falls 12% on poor China sales
Luxury firm hit by economic slowdown