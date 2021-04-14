CBRE
No place like home: Institutions should think again about overlooking the UK residential market
Sector's shift towards ESG appealing
RLAM appoints head of property from CBRE
Effective mid-November
Columbia Threadneedle to reopen property funds on 17 September
Suspended dealing on 18 March
St. James's Place reopens property fund as ASI eyes 30 September end to suspension
Follows RICS latest recommendations on MUCs
House of cards to crumble? Recession in the UK property market 'likely well underway'
Slow recovery 'from 2021 onwards' predicted
Home truths: 80% of open-ended property funds suspended as 'history keeps on repeating itself'
Aviva, Kames and BMO GAM among names to gate products