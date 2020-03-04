Canlife
Canada Life Investments launches monthly income fund
Multi-asset solution
It is not necessarily the best tactic to just buy the highest-rated bonds
Expect government bond yields to rise
Which parts of the UK stockmarket are exciting and where are the trouble spots?
Fund managers spoke about their portfolio strategies and market views at the inaugural Investment Week Funds to Watch UK Equities conference.
'Smart' cities, QE and income recovery
'Smart' cities, QE and income recovery
Why we have tactically increased our US exposure
Jason Vaillancourt, co-head of global asset allocation at Putnam Investments and co-manager of the CF Canlife Total Return fund, on taking advantage of recent market volatility.
Should you be seeking shelter with defensives?
DEFENSIVE STOCKS
Canada Life takes on absolute return titans with targeted volatility fund
Canada Life Investments is going head to head with absolute return giants by launching a new targeted volatility strategic fund, Investment Week can reveal.
Two of UK's oldest unit trusts merged away to create £500m vehicle
Canada Life Investments has merged away Canlife General and Canlife Growth - two of the country's longest-running unit trusts - as it restructures its fund range as part of a push into the UK market.
Playing a commodities rebound: Managers' key strategies
THE BIQ QUESTION
Accessing infrastructure through the listed markets
INFRASTRUCTURE