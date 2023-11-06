CAB Payments

Investors accuse CAB Payments of limited risk disclosure in IPO prospectus

Companies

Investors accuse CAB Payments of limited risk disclosure in IPO prospectus

Share price down more than 76%

clock 06 November 2023 • 2 min read
Fidelity Investments and Jupiter among fund houses hit by CAB Payments sell-off

Companies

Fidelity Investments and Jupiter among fund houses hit by CAB Payments sell-off

JPMAM has a 0.50% net short position

clock 25 October 2023 • 2 min read
London IPOs drop to just five in Q3 2023

Companies

London IPOs drop to just five in Q3 2023

Proceeds down 36%

clock 04 October 2023 • 3 min read
Stock Spotlight: Analysts back CAB Payments despite lukewarm share price following IPO

Companies

Stock Spotlight: Analysts back CAB Payments despite lukewarm share price following IPO

Strong growth prospects

clock 25 September 2023 • 4 min read
JP Morgan Asset Management shorts CAB Payments after bank aided IPO

Companies

JP Morgan Asset Management shorts CAB Payments after bank aided IPO

FCA filings

clock 18 September 2023 • 1 min read
CAB Payments makes London Stock Exchange debut with £851.4m IPO

UK

CAB Payments makes London Stock Exchange debut with £851.4m IPO

£3.35 per ordinary share

clock 06 July 2023 • 2 min read
CAB Payments to list on London Stock Exchange

Markets

CAB Payments to list on London Stock Exchange

£1bn valuation

clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Chancellor Hunt earmarks £320m for funds backing UK innovation

21 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

BlackRock closes EM fund following poor value assessment findings

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Four Graphs explaining government bonds

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23 preview: What should investors expect?

21 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Chancellor Hunt to unveil 'pot for life' pension reforms

21 November 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot