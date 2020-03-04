BVCA
Albion Ventures managing partner joins AIC board
With effect from 19 January
Offshore ITs and UK REITs could be caught by UCIS ban
The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has warned offshore investment trusts and UK REITs could be under threat from FSA proposals to ban promotions of unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) to ordinary retail investors.
BVCA lobbies Treasury over VCT ban
The British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA) is holding talks with Treasury officials over the FSA's proposal to restrict VCT and EIS sales to sophisticated investors.
A balancing act
The AIFM directive was drafted by the EU in response to what it saw as an absence of common regulatory standards for non-Ucits investment vehicles and there are six key issues that specifically affect the UK-listed closed-ended fund sector.