Will US equity bull market continue?

The current bull market in US equities began in March 2009. The decade that followed has seen US equities rally by 300%. The early years were dominated by concerns about fiscal and monetary policy on the one hand, and the sub-par growth on the other....

Is it time to start de-risking bond portfolios?

The bottom has fallen out of gilt yields and high-yield credit spreads have been bouncing all over the place. The iTraxx high yield spread index hit a two-year high of 249 basis points (bps) to 310bps during the month, before rallying in early June to...

US-China tensions could turn into war of attrition

US-China trade wars have been re-invigorated with extra tariffs on Chinese products worth $200bn and threats of 25% tariff on a further $300bn. This prompted comments from President Xi Jinping, calling on the nation to embark on a new 'Long March'.