Brooks Macdonald Group
Asset management partnering
Brooks Macdonald Group is an investment management services company operating in the UK and internationally. The group, which was founded in 1991 and began trading on the AIM in 2005, has discretionary funds under management of £11.7bn (31 December, 2017).
Through its core divisions, Brooks Macdonald offers a range of services and advice to individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts. It also provides offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated OEICs, providing specialist funds in the property and absolute return sectors.
The group has offices across the UK and the Channel Islands including London, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Taunton, Tunbridge Wells, York, and in Hampshire, Wales, Scotland, Guernsey and Jersey.
The global economic and investment backdrop was altered by the UK's decision to leave the European Union towards the end of June, writes Brooks Macdonald's Jonathan Webster-Smith.
In the second part of our special feature, multi-asset managers explain their US positioning in the face of further market volatility as interest rate rises loom and the presidential election campaign enters its final months.
Following January's panic, markets staged a strong recovery from their mid-February lows following central bank action, a firming in oil and commodity prices, a clearer picture on China and US interest rates.
In the second part of this special Big Question, managers assess the risks and rewards of investing in this sector in the current climate.
Investment Week asks managers where they believe the best opportunities and key risks lie in the forthcoming 12 months.
The wealth management space has shown no signs of slowing down despite the quiet summer season. Here Investment Week chronicles the biggest events of the third quarter of 2015 from acquisitions to robo-advice.
The endeavour of projecting today's conditions, trends and relationships into the future inevitably results in errors of judgement - and economists continue to get caught out by the ever-changing market environment (often at the worst possible times)....
