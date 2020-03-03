blog
A Postcard from China: Insights from the inside
Analysts in bullish mood
Farewell dear Janet: End of an era at the Federal Reserve
Maximised employment
Brexit Referendum Live Blog: All the reaction to the vote that divided the nation
Vote Leave wins by 51.9%
Did the Swiss franc just become the new Deutschemark?
IMA: Our three long term goals for the industry
Most people don't know what investment management is and even fewer understand what asset managers do. But what this industry does is really important, both for individuals and the economy as a whole.
Blog: FSA censure of Capita shows IFAs not to blame over Arch cru
Today's censure of Capita Financial Managers (CFM) by the FSA is a damning indictment of the firm's failings - and a vindication of advisers' pleas.
Why BoE will not follow Fed on interest rate transparency
A Long Good Friday moment
One of my favourite films from the early 1980s is "The Long Good Friday". Despite the fact that Bob Hoskins' character is a top London gangster, one warms to his personality. And, in the final scene of the film, one even has pity for his predicament....
Blog: Buffett and Gross on the money on US debt
Warren Buffett, Bill Gross and UK fund stars including Jim Leaviss have seen their warnings on US treasuries proved right as S&P downgraded its outlook for US credit.
Budget 2011 Blog: The 3Rs man or i-Pod George?
The real disappointment this week: the ECB
Election drama and political uncertainty may be exercising the market in the UK, but sharp falls overnight in stock markets round the world were a reaction to a different factor: the surprising complacency demonstrated by the European Central Bank (ECB)...
Investment board directorships - why former MPs need not apply
So what do out of work MPs do now? Get a job in financial markets?
Election 2010: How to benefit whatever the result...
Whitechurch explains how to ensure your investment portfolio prospers following any outcome on May 6.
Buxton: Will the market ignore the Election?
If there is any consensus amongst investors, strategists and financial commentators, it is that in the run-up to polling day sterling will weaken further, gilt yields will rise and the equity market will fall.
Budget 2010: Wonderful dressing, Darling
Notes from the Budget: Alistair Darling does it very well. I've sat through many, and he delivers clearly, directly, smoothly.
Budget 2010 blog: An education
Today's Budget may have seemed like a long, drawn-out, predictable litany of banker-bashing and pre-election tax breaks, but hidden deep among the tedium was at least one bold announcement - that financial capability is to be taught as part of maths GCSE....
How much is Woodford worth then?
So if Wayne Rooney is worth more than the boss of Goldman Sachs, and don't forget he reckoned Goldman's are doing God's work, then how much is Neil Woodford worth?
Gosling's Grouse - Reassuringly expansive
It was very kind of the Government to make the announcement a few weeks ago that it was going to allow product placement on television - not on the BBC of course, because God forbid the Beeb should not be seen as being impartial.