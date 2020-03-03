blog

A Long Good Friday moment
A Long Good Friday moment

One of my favourite films from the early 1980s is "The Long Good Friday". Despite the fact that Bob Hoskins' character is a top London gangster, one warms to his personality. And, in the final scene of the film, one even has pity for his predicament....

The real disappointment this week: the ECB
The real disappointment this week: the ECB

Election drama and political uncertainty may be exercising the market in the UK, but sharp falls overnight in stock markets round the world were a reaction to a different factor: the surprising complacency demonstrated by the European Central Bank (ECB)...

Buxton: Will the market ignore the Election?
Buxton: Will the market ignore the Election?

If there is any consensus amongst investors, strategists and financial commentators, it is that in the run-up to polling day sterling will weaken further, gilt yields will rise and the equity market will fall.

Budget 2010 blog: An education
Budget 2010 blog: An education

Today's Budget may have seemed like a long, drawn-out, predictable litany of banker-bashing and pre-election tax breaks, but hidden deep among the tedium was at least one bold announcement - that financial capability is to be taught as part of maths GCSE....

How much is Woodford worth then?
How much is Woodford worth then?

So if Wayne Rooney is worth more than the boss of Goldman Sachs, and don't forget he reckoned Goldman's are doing God's work, then how much is Neil Woodford worth?

Gosling's Grouse - Reassuringly expansive

It was very kind of the Government to make the announcement a few weeks ago that it was going to allow product placement on television - not on the BBC of course, because God forbid the Beeb should not be seen as being impartial.