Biotechnology

The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery
The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery

In the US, one exciting opportunity is in sustainable packaging, where volumes are moving meaningfully toward aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and should have a lower overall life cycle impact compared to plastic.

  • US
BB Biotech holds steady in the second quarter
BB Biotech holds steady in the second quarter

INDUSTRY VOICE: Major headwinds caused by various factors weighed on investor sentiment in the healthcare sector during the second quarter. BB Biotech was not completely immune to these developments and delivered a return of 1.2% in EUR.

Biotech in the fight against cancer
Biotech in the fight against cancer

INDUSTRY VOICE: Big players in the healthcare sector are desperate to differentiate their approved 'checkpoint inhibitors' (a drug that unleashes an immune system attack on cancer cells) by combining their use with conventional chemotherapy or other new...