Biotechnology
The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery
In the US, one exciting opportunity is in sustainable packaging, where volumes are moving meaningfully toward aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and should have a lower overall life cycle impact compared to plastic.
Biotech funds top performance tables in risk-on November
Sidestepping danger in the biotech sector
Passive equity products have become popular over the past decade as it has become easier and cheaper to track the performance of an index.
Revealed: The final nominees for this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards
How to navigate narrowing investment trust discounts
Five stocks spearheading sustainable innovation
Strong sterling key risk to pharma sector
When it comes to finding growth in the UK, we are positive on the pharmaceuticals sector.
Chinese New Year: Which key trends are providing alpha generation in China this year?
AIC reveals Nick Train's trust is best performer in 2018
The next green boom: What are the investment opportunities in legal cannabis?
BB Biotech holds steady in the second quarter
INDUSTRY VOICE: Major headwinds caused by various factors weighed on investor sentiment in the healthcare sector during the second quarter. BB Biotech was not completely immune to these developments and delivered a return of 1.2% in EUR.
Biotech in the fight against cancer
INDUSTRY VOICE: Big players in the healthcare sector are desperate to differentiate their approved 'checkpoint inhibitors' (a drug that unleashes an immune system attack on cancer cells) by combining their use with conventional chemotherapy or other new...
Polar Capital's Pinniger: The next generation of biotech leaders
Biotech update: several companies trading below fundamental value
INDUSTRY VOICE: Despite market volatility in Q1, BB Biotech performed very well with an overall return of 8.8% in CHF. Several large biotech companies are currently trading below their fundamental value,and offer an attractive entry level for investors....
Easter Gallery Series: Seven saintly funds having the biggest sustainable impact
Industry Voice: Biotech outlook - Increasing strength of innovation in 2018
2018 should be another intensive year for BB Biotech, with many important clinical trial results and regulatory approvals expected to keep the biotechnology industry and BB Biotech's holdings in focus. The investment team expects new product launches...
Industry Voice: Biotech - double-digit return for 2017
With a total return of 23.1% in CHF and 13.1% in EUR buoyed by the euro's substantial appreciation against the dollar, BB Biotech delivered a strong performance in 2017 and will propose a record regular dividend of CHF 3.30 per share .
The Amazons of the future? Five sustainable disruptors
BlackRock launches iShares US biotech ETF
Equity income: Time to find uncorrelated strategies in the closed-ended world
Industry Voice: Biotechnology - new price triggers, low valuations
The biotech sector has been churning out a new generation of drug treatment options.
Why the long-term outlook for biotech sector remains intact
The healthcare sector has been under a black cloud since the US Presidential Election last year, driven by concerns over drug pricing.