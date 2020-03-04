Bill Gross

Janus Henderson portfolio manager

Bill Gross is portfolio manager of the Global Unconstrained Bond and Total Return strategies at Janus Henderson Investors, and a member of its global macro fixed income leadership team. Gross co-founded PIMCO in 1971 and served as managing director and chief investment officer before joining Janus in 2014.

He is a bond market expert and at the forefront of fixed income investing. He is author of the books Everything You've Heard About Investing Is Wrong and Bill Gross on Investing, and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Gross has received numerous awards in his 47-year career, including Morningstar Fixed Income Manager of the Decade for 2000 to 2009 and Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 1998, 2000 and 2007. He received the Bond Market Association's Distinguished Service Award in 2000. In 2011, Institutional Investor magazine awarded him the Money Management Lifetime Achievement Award.