bfinance
CMA: Investment consultants fail to add value in product recommendations
Ongoing investigation
Which parts of your portfolios are invested in passives or smart-beta strategies?
With passive vehicles once again in the spotlight as the price war hots up, managers explain how they use the products and comment on the expanding smart-beta marketplace
Managers reveal the key global shifts powering their portfolios
From urbanisation and the rise of a new middle class in emerging markets, to a renewed focus on corporate governance, managers explain which global structural changes are having the greatest impact on their portfolios.