Bank of Scotland
Aviva and Friends Life blockbuster merger plan: The fund manager verdict
The insurance sector has come under the spotlight this week after Friday's revelation Aviva was seeking a merger with Friends Life in a deal worth £5.6bn.
Lloyds plans move to London if Scotland votes yes
Banking giant Lloyds has said it could move its business to England if Scotland votes for independence, leaving its Bank of Scotland arm to be run as a foreign division.
Bank of Scotland unfairly double billed customers says judge
Bank of Scotland has been unfairly double billing customers who fell behind on their mortgages, a High Court judge in Belfast has ruled.
S&P: Independent Scotland could face 'Icelandic' banking crisis
Scotland's banking sector could suffer an Icelandic-style crisis if the vote for independence is approved, Standard & Poor's has warned.
FSA fines Bank of Scotland £4.2m for mortgage failings
Bank of Scotland has been fined £4.2m by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) for failing to keep accurate mortgage records.
FSA censures Bank of Scotland for serious misconduct
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has censured Bank of Scotland for failings within its Corporate Division between January 2006 and December 2008.
IMA Global Bond Sector defies bubble fears with steady average 12-month performance
Axa Pan Euro High Yield leads way as average fund in peer group gains 5.5% over past year to 1 January