Bank of america merrill lynch
BofAML survey: Global investors plough back into UK equities
Allocation to UK equities reaches four-year high
The decade of inflection: 10 themes to navigate over the next 10 years
Who will be the winners and the losers?
Markets enjoy 'wave of optimism' as investors suffer FOMO
Latest BofAML survey
Retail price index changes could hit 'complacent' index-linked gilt investors
Overhaul impact on 'linkers' to be assessed
BofAML survey: Number of fund managers expecting global recession in next year jumps
Downturn risk highest in eight years
Will this be the summer lull before the storm?
Clouds of Brexit and trade wars still hang over investors
BofAML survey: Fund managers most bearish since 2009
Cash balance surges
BofAML Survey: Majority of managers do not expect recession this year
Despite low global growth expectations
BofAML survey: 'Skittish' investors shunning equities despite improved risk appetite
Equities overweight down to 3%
BofAML to separate Bank of America and Merrill Lynch brands
Follows 'brand evolution' from 2018
2019 Outlook: Will oil price stay strong or 'drift sideways' after rollercoaster year?
Oil prices could surprise on the upside
Black Friday bargains or cheap for a reason?
Value in the UK
BofAML: Investors increase US allocations despite fears of stockmarket peak
Increased by ten percentage points
BofAML: Number of investors bearish on global growth at ten-year high
Since November 2008
Prepare for 'strange' occurrences as liquidity concerns overlooked
Trade war tensions a distraction
BofAML sees analyst exodus as MiFID rules hit research departments
Moving to asset management houses
BofAML survey: US allocations reach 15-month high on 'favourable profits outlook'
Favourable on US and commodities
BofAML survey: No recession until 2020
Growth optimism remains at low levels
The unloved asset class: Is it time to be cheerful, yet?
Encouraging signs for UK equities
OMGI's Buxton: Unpopularity of UK equities 'could last for years'
Allocations to UK fallen to record lows
Are there cracks in the bull case as Q1 sounds wake-up call?
Shift in mood needs to be noticed
FCA fines ex-BAML bond trader for market abuse
Paul Walter fined £60,090 by the regulator