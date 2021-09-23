Rory Bateman: Why is the UK investment climate so hot right now?

Last year, as the pandemic unfolded, UK equities were among the worst affected equity markets globally. At the time, we believed the ‘Great British Sell-Off' would eventually attract international interest, particularly when the Brexit overhang (and hence political uncertainty) was removed.

This dynamic has indeed materialised, as illustrated by the significant number of take-private bids, 19 bids for 17 companies, from corporates and private equity firms that have occurred year-to-date. In particular, a number of these bidders have been overseas buyers. Two of the more high profile are Fortress Investment Group and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's separate bids for supermarket chain Morrisons.

Why are overseas investors attracted to the UK equity market?

Last year's sell-off and greater clarity on Brexit are not the only factors attracting foreign capital to the UK's shores. It is well known that UK equities have traditionally traded at a valuation discount relative to global equities, with the gap widening as a result of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discount versus the US, for example, may be partly attributable to the UK's much lower exposure to the high growth technology sector. However our colleagues recently showed that a material discount exists across nearly all sectors and industries, which is likely to explain overseas investors' interest. It also suggests such interest could continue.

A continued weakening of sterling relative to the US dollar since 2016 has underpinned a "double discount". Combine all this with an easing of financial conditions, expected strong GDP growth, and a vaccination roll-out programme that was initially ahead of many other countries, we believe these are reasons that explain why the UK equity market has been one of the best performing stockmarkets of 2021.

Some caution warranted on M&A surge

While we believe that continued overseas interest could continue to be positive for UK companies, we also recognise that in some cases there are reasons to be cautious too. It appears the government is also cognisant of this.

The UK has historically been perceived as having an easier merger and acquisition (M&A) climate relative to other parts of the world; however the regime underpinning the new National Security and Investment Act 2021, is expected to come into force on 4 January 2022.

The Act is set to dramatically expand the government's powers to scrutinise investments, particularly those involving the 17 protected industries mentioned within it, such as advanced robotics, defence and cryptographic computing. We are sympathetic to the rationale behind the Act, which according to the former business secretary, Alok Sharma, was to "close the back door" to hostile actors targeting sensitive businesses and assets in the UK.

The IPO landscape is also hotting up

Almost counterintuitively, while the UK stockmarket has seen a record number of intended take-privates so far this year, it has also seen a record number of firms that have successfully publicly listed, driven by rebounding valuations.

Companies such as video games firm Tinybuild and consumer review website Trustpilot Group, which are incorporated in the US and Denmark respectively, sought the UK as their primary listing when each became a public company earlier this year. The Financial Conduct Authority is in the process of implementing the recommendations made under the recently concluded UK Listing Review (chaired by Lord Hill), aimed at increasing the attractiveness of the UK public markets to overseas corporates as a place to list. When completed, we believe this could serve to underpin the buoyant IPO market in the UK in the future.

Do investors risk missing out?

The ebullient takeover and IPO landscape suggests corporates and private equity investors have confidence in the UK, meanwhile not all investors appear to take this view. Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Fund Manager Survey released in early August 2021 showed that asset allocators' UK equity positioning fell by 3 percentage points to a net 2% underweight - a reversal of the trend seen when fund managers turned overweight the UK in the May 2021 report. Similarly, according to data from Morningstar, net fund flows for UK domiciled small- and mid-cap UK strategies turned negative in July for the first time this year.

Investors often perceive the UK as home to ‘old economy', low-growth industries. But we think the small- and mid-cap space in particular is home to some dynamic firms with exciting opportunities to grow and innovate. The recent spate of IPOs demonstrates a diverse set of new companies joining this part of the market. We hope such listings will encourage investors to view UK shares with a fresh perspective.

Rory Bateman is co-portfolio manager of the Schroder British Opportunities trust and head of equities at Schroders