Baker Tilly
London & Capital poaches Towry man for regulatory role
Wealth manager London & Capital has hired Towry's general counsel Thomas Donlon in a bid to manage regulatory change and drive business growth.
Arch Financial Products to enter liquidation
Arch Financial Products chief executive Robin Farrell and compliance officer Robert Addison have called in administrators to liquidate the company, weeks after the High Court ruled it had been negligent in its management of the failed Arch cru fund range....
Baker Tilly CEO exits following Towry takeover
National wealth manager Towry has announced a management shake-up following its acquisition of Baker Tilly Financial Management, which will see the latter's chief executive John White exit.
Baker Tilly under investigation for unethical conduct
Auditor Baker Tilly is under investigation by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) following allegations of unethical conduct.
Speck leaves Baker Tilly for role at Argonaut
Keith Speck has left Baker Tilly Investment Solutions to take a sales role at Argonaut Capital Partners.
Towry acquires Baker Tilly advice business
Wealth adviser Towry has bought the assets of Baker Tilly's private client financial advice and investment management business for an undisclosed sum.
Baker Tilly scraps potential RSM Tenon acquisition
Accounting firm Baker Tilly has confirmed it will not make an offer for RSM Tenon Group.
RSM Tenon says debts likely to lower Baker Tilly offer
Advisory and accountancy group RSM Tenon has conceded that, should an offer for the business be forthcoming from Baker Tilly, its high debts mean "minimal value, if any" will be attributed to its issued share capital.
RSM Tenon shares drop 37% on Baker Tilly bid talks
RSM Tenon has been approached over a potential acquisition by accountancy firm Baker Tilly.
Pension scheme fraud rises 55% in a year
Almost one in five schemes say they have suffered from fraud in the past two years, representing a 55% rise compared to last year, according to research from Baker Tilly.