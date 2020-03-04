automobiles

Investing in Japan? Look beyond the trade war rhetoric
Investing in Japan? Look beyond the trade war rhetoric

Dan Carter, manager of the Jupiter Japan Income fund, argues that while Japan will no doubt be affected by a possible US-China trade war, the factors that make Japan an investment opportunity are largely disconnected to the actions of Donald Trump and...

The Contrarian Investor: Food - the new ESG battleground?
The Contrarian Investor: Food - the new ESG battleground?

There is something of a yawning disconnect between investment rhetoric and portfolio reality when it comes to the knotty issues of ethical and sustainable investing. Lots of financial professionals nod wisely about the importance of ESG factors, and then...