AUA

New Hargreaves Lansdown CEO lays out priorities as profits soar 50%

Companies

AUA up 8%

clock 19 September 2023 • 2 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown posts 6% increase in net new business for Q2 2023

Companies

AUA up 2%

clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read
AJ Bell AuA up 21% in 2021

Companies

Net inflows reach £1.3bn

clock 20 January 2022 • 1 min read

Platforms

AJ Bell reports record profit in first annual report since IPO

Profit before tax up 33%

clock 05 December 2019 • 2 min read

Platforms

Nucleus AUA up £1bn in 2019

Following year of 'substantial investment'

clock 10 September 2019 • 2 min read

Investment

Hargreaves Lansdown sees end-of-tax-year boost despite 'considerable investment challenges'

Chris Hill's first results as CEO

clock 14 August 2017 • 3 min read
