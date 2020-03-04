Association of British Insurers
Thoresen to leave ABI for NEST
Association of British Insurers(ABI) director general Otto Thoresen is to step down in 2015 to chair the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST).
Consumer Panel proposes 'single retail fund charge' in radical report
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should consider making fund groups overhaul charging structures in a "radical" change to standard industry practice.
Inquiry into FCA closed-book blunder 'could cost up to £10m'
An independent inquiry into the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) release of information about its investigation into the fair treatment of long standing life company customers could cost up to £10m, according to a costs lawyer.