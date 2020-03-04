Arch cru
Link Fund Solutions criticised for role in Woodford suspension - reports
'Fell asleep' at the wheel
FSCS admits Arch Cru compensation mistakes
Compensation payments incorrectly updated
FSCS offers Arch Cru investors chance of claim review
Targeting final settlements
Failed Arch cru wind-up delays FSCS compensation payments
Funds to be wound up in 2015
Capita pays off Arch cru investors to escape court ruling
Investors get secret deal
Gosling's Grouse: Investment conspiracy?
'Standing up for the little man' was one way Daniel Godfrey's exit from the Investment Association (IA) was depicted last week.
Picking up the pieces: Suspended, illiquid and distressed investments
Suspended, illiquid and distressed investments
No joy for Arch cru investors as fund wind-up 'unlikely' by year end
Arch cru investors have been told they must continue to wait to get back what value there is left in the failed fund range, as the liquidation process looks set to drag on beyond this year.
Arch's Farrell disappointed by 'regrettable' Tribunal ruling
Arch Financial Products (AFP) chief executive Robin Farrell and former compliance officer Robert Addison have said they are "disappointed" with an Upper Tribunal decision to uphold a regulatory ban and fine against them, but felt "vindicated" by parts...
Arch Financial Products to enter liquidation
Arch Financial Products chief executive Robin Farrell and compliance officer Robert Addison have called in administrators to liquidate the company, weeks after the High Court ruled it had been negligent in its management of the failed Arch cru fund range....
Arch CEO loses multi-million pound High Court case over fund range failings
Arch Financial Products and its chief executive Robin Farrell have lost a multi-million pound case against them at the High Court today, related to their management of the failed Arch cru fund range.
Gosling's Grouse: Innovative thinking
Innovative thinking
Channel Islands Stock Exchange fined £190,000 over Arch cru
The Channel Islands Stock Exchange has been fined £190,000 for its role in the failure of the Arch cru funds.
Capita writes to Arch cru clients over redress blunder
Capita's administration arm has written to a number of Arch cru investors asking them to return money from the redress scheme, after the payouts breached tax rules.
Network spends £700k settling Keydata and Arch claims
The Whitechurch Network spent more than £704,000 in 2013 settling claims related to advice given by its appointed representatives on Keydata and Arch cru.
Arch lawyers attack COBS rules on final day
Lawyers representing Arch Financial Products (AFP) directors Robin Farrell and Robert Addison today suggested regulatory rules in place at the time their clients are accused of acting "recklessly" in managing the CF Arch cru fund range were unclear.
Judge warns FCA against 'hindsight' in Arch case
The judge overseeing the Tribunal hearing of Arch Financial Products (AFP) directors Robin Farrell and Robert Addison said on Tuesday he had "to be careful not to apply hindsight" when assessing the firm's investment decisions as the FCA outlined its...
FCA accuses Arch directors of 'evasive' answers at Tribunal hearing
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday accused Arch Financial Products (AFP) chief executive Robin Farrell and former compliance officer Robert Addison of giving inconsistent and vague evidence in their appeal against a regulatory ban and fine...
Arch tribunal: Lawyers point to directors' lack of experience
Lawyers representing Arch Financial Products (AFP) chief executive Robin Farrell and former compliance manager Robert Addison have cited the pair's possible inexperience in running a fast-growing organisation - not a lack of integrity - for some of the...
Arch Cru: When (and why) advice claims are rejected by the FOS
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has rejected five out of 43 claims at decision stage against advice to invest in Arch Cru since it started publishing complaints decisions last April, its data has shown.
Arch's Farrell attacks 'highly misleading' claimants in £150m High Court battle
Arch Financial Products' chief executive Robin Farrell has accused the funds' new manager of giving misleading statements in court.
Advisers to pay out £31.5m to compensate Arch cru investors
Financial advisers are expected to fork out £31.5m in compensation to clients who invested in the CF Arch cru Investment and Diversified funds (Arch cru) and were found to have received unsuitable advice.
Arch trial: Farrell disputes SPL's 'lack of truthfulness' claim
Arch Financial Products' chief executive Robin Farrell and compliance director Robert Addison have hit back at allegations they lied in court, saying these were false and unfair.
Farrell and Addison accused of 'distorting evidence' as Arch case wraps up
Arch Financial Products chief executive Robin Farrell and compliance director Robert Addison have today been accused of giving inconsistent evidence, lying and distorting the facts during their High Court battle.