Arch Financial Products to enter liquidation
Arch Financial Products chief executive Robin Farrell and compliance officer Robert Addison have called in administrators to liquidate the company, weeks after the High Court ruled it had been negligent in its management of the failed Arch cru fund range....

Arch lawyers attack COBS rules on final day
Lawyers representing Arch Financial Products (AFP) directors Robin Farrell and Robert Addison today suggested regulatory rules in place at the time their clients are accused of acting "recklessly" in managing the CF Arch cru fund range were unclear.

Judge warns FCA against 'hindsight' in Arch case
The judge overseeing the Tribunal hearing of Arch Financial Products (AFP) directors Robin Farrell and Robert Addison said on Tuesday he had "to be careful not to apply hindsight" when assessing the firm's investment decisions as the FCA outlined its...

