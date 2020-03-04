Anthony Bolton
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Fidelity's Wright: Why I am avoiding miners and supermarkets
Positioning for Brexit
Anthony Bolton: My investment tips for troubled times
Anthony Bolton has urged investors to be "steely" and hold on to their nerve particularly during volatile times, as he talked about his tenure as fund manager of the UK's largest unit trust.
Bolton, Shah, and Wright: 20 years in the markets
Veteran manager Anthony Bolton said he had "no idea what was coming" when he handed over management of the Fidelity Special Values investment trust in 2007.
Gilligan: The biggest issue facing markets is Ukraine
Gosling's Grouse: Personal alpha
Fidelity's Nicholls looks to consultants on China Special Sits
Fidelity's Dale Nicholls is making greater use of third-party consultants to mitigate the risk of company fraud, which has been a problem for the China Special Situations trust in the past.
Inertia hits even the largest players
Bolton bows out: Manager feels 'vindicated' by final year
Anthony Bolton has said he feels his final year in charge of the Fidelity China Special Situations investment trust has 'vindicated' his decision to come out of retirement.
Fidelity scraps adviser trail on China Special Sits
Fidelity Worldwide Investment is to stop paying trail commission to IFAs on Anthony Bolton's China Special Situations investment trust.
Fidelity cuts charges on Bolton's China trust ahead of handover
Fidelity Worldwide Investment has cut the annual charge on Anthony Bolton's China Special Situations investment trust ahead of the handover to incoming manager Dale Nicholls.
Bolton's China trust trounces index in Q4 as rebound continues
Antony Bolton's £610m Fidelity China Special Situations trust returned 8.42% in the three months to 31 December, compared to the MSCI China return of 1.5%, according to latest figures.
Bolton: My three golden rules for investment success
Fidelity Worldwide Investment's Anthony Bolton has revealed the three pillars of a stock-picking process which helped him become one of the most successful fund managers the country has ever seen.
Bolton's successor: How I will make my mark on China Special Situations
Anthony Bolton's successor Dale Nicholls has revealed how he plans to make his own impression on the Fidelity China Special Situations investment trust when he takes over on 1 April next year.
Bolton's bounce: Fidelity China trebles index return as US plays pay off
Anthony Bolton's Fidelity China Special Situations investment trust has jumped up the performance charts after a stellar year which saw it return three times its benchmark index.
The unlisted stock which could land Fidelity's Bolton a big payday
Anthony Bolton is backing one of his unlisted stocks to make significant returns for shareholders in his Fidelity China Special Situations trust later this year when it lists on Hong Kong's main market.
Bolton and Nicholls on the future of Fidelity China Special Sits
Outgoing manager Anthony Bolton talks to his successor Dale Nicholls about the future strategy of the Fidelity China Special Situations investment trust.
Bolton examines reverse mergers that burnt him
Fidelity's Anthony Bolton has blamed US-listed Chinese firms for the poor performance of his Fidelity China Special Situations trust, on top of a falling market.
Fidelity China discount tightens despite Bolton exit
The board of the Fidelity China Special Situations trust has moved to keep its discount under control after the announcement of manager Anthony Bolton's retirement.
Bolton pledges to keep stake in China trust after handover
Fidelity's Anthony Bolton has committed to hold on to his stake in the China Special Situations investment trust after he hands it over to Dale Nicholls in April next year.
Bolton's legacy: The successes, the mistakes and the overall returns
Fidelity's legendary fund manager Anthony Bolton has announced he is to retire next April, bringing to a close a 35-year career managing money at the group, but what legacy does he leave behind?
Fidelity's Bolton to retire in 2014
Fidelity's Anthony Bolton is set to retire next year, bringing to an end his 30-year career in fund management.
AIC chairman: Trust providers must do more on pricing
Andrew Bell, chairman of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), has warned many boards have not moved quickly enough to reduce charges on their investment trusts.
Fidelity cuts charge on Bolton China trust
The annual management charge on Anthony Bolton's Fidelity China Special Situations investment trust will be cut from 1.5% to 1.2% from 1 April 2013.