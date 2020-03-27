Anthony Bolton: Don't get more bearish as markets go down

Anthony Bolton has returned to investing, but only for himself, as the fastest bear market in history has exposed opportunities, according to the FT.

Now aged 70, the former manager of Fidelity's Special Situations fund said that despite the "dreadful" economic outlook and lack of clarity over its duration, opportunities for UK investors were beginning to appear for knowledgeable private investors as much as professionals.

"I think at these prices there are really interesting opportunities. I would not necessarily invest all your money at the moment, if you have money to invest - and many people do not."

He also conceded that his caution throughout 2019, which led him to increase his cash holdings, caused him to lose out on last year's strong share price growth.

Bolton declined to name the firms and sectors in which he had invested, but noted that "extraordinary measures" taken by governments would bolster key businesses, while suggesting that governments are "competing" with each other:

"If we save the [UK] airlines, the Germans are not going to let Lufthansa go bust."

When it came to advice for other investors, Bolton pointed to private equity and its high levels of cash, as well as keeping an eye on the behaviour of insiders, such as directors buying shares in their own businesses.

Investors should also seek those shares that are hardest hit and ask, "is it justified?", according to the stockpicker, who added that when predicting the future at the moment, "the private investor is in as strong or as weak a place as the professional investor".

Turning to the long term Bolton is concerned that regulators might conflate the current liquidity issues with those that led to the "exceptional" collapse of Neil Woodford's funds, and impose rules that every small company fund must keep 20% of its assets in cash, believing instead that "to change a system that has worked well for many, many years would be a mistake".

"The key message to investors is do not get more bearish as the market goes down," he said.