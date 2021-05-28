andrew watkins

Ashoka India Equity trust to issue new shares in hunt for new capital

Investment Trusts

Ashoka India Equity trust to issue new shares in hunt for new capital

Follows strong performance since launch

clock 28 May 2021 • 1 min read
Update: Ex-Goldman Sachs manager raises £46m for Indian equity trust

Investment Trusts

Update: Ex-Goldman Sachs manager raises £46m for Indian equity trust

Had initially targeted £100m

clock 04 July 2018 •
Trustpilot