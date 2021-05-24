Alex Brotherston

Sanford DeLand's Brotherston: 'We don't want to be the biggest, but we want to be the best'

Funds

Sanford DeLand's Brotherston: 'We don't want to be the biggest, but we want to be the best'

Changing of guard and revisiting an old IPO

clock 24 May 2021 • 7 min read
Sanford DeLand pulls Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO after failing to meet £100m minimum

Investment Trusts

Sanford DeLand pulls Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO after failing to meet £100m minimum

New trust ‘received a broad level of support’

clock 26 October 2020 •
Sanford DeLand preps UK Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO

Investment Trusts

Sanford DeLand preps UK Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO

UK Buffettology Smaller Companies investment trust

clock 25 September 2020 •
Franklin Templeton UK retail sales head Brotherston to depart

Fund management

Franklin Templeton UK retail sales head Brotherston to depart

Effective 31 August

clock 01 August 2018 •
Trustpilot