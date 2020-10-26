Sanford DeLand pulls Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO after failing to meet £100m minimum

The board of directors of the Buffettology Smaller Companies investment trust has decided not to proceed with the initial public offering, citing insufficient overall demand.

In a statement, Sanford DeLand Asset Management (SDL) said: "The company has received a broad level of support from a significant number of investors and has been encouraged with the response to the investment proposition, however, overall demand has not been sufficient to meet the minimum gross proceeds set out in the prospectus published by the company on 30 September 2020."

It added that all funds committed by investors for the initial issue will be returned.

Sanford DeLand preps UK Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO

SDL had previously said it was seeking to raise a minimum £100m at an issue price of 100p and that its new trust would list on the London Stock Exchange.

The news comes shortly after Tellworth Investments said it would pull the launch of its British Recovery and Growth Trust for similar reasons.

In September, it was revealed that the UK Buffettology Smaller Companies investment trust would invest in a portfolio of 30 to 50 smaller companies (limited to 60) with a market capitalisation of between £20m and £500m, listed on the LSE or quoted on the Alternative Investment Market.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: "Sentiment towards the UK market is at a low ebb and a resurgence of virus cases has further undermined confidence.

"Smaller companies tend to beat their big blue chip rivals over the long term, but it's understandable investors see them as being at the sharp end of any impending economic trauma."

As with both the UK Buffettology and Free Spirit funds managed by SDL, the new trust would have been managed according to the philosophy of Business Perspective Investing, which is famously associated with Warren Buffett and which focuses on investing in "excellent businesses bought at a fair price".

At the time of publication of the prospectus for the IPO, Sanford DeLand CEO Alex Brotherston said that the team would "build on experience gained from running the UK Buffettology and Free Spirit Funds".

The trust was one of three UK smaller companies mandates set to launch at the time. With Tellworth also now off the table, Schroders British Opportunities Trust is the only offering that remains.

Khalaf added: "Schroders has the benefit of a bigger distribution network than the boutique operators Tellworth and Sanford DeLand, but it looks like it's facing an uphill battle to pull money in, and the failure of a second IPO will no doubt give Schroders pause for thought."