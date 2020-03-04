Albert Edwards

Bearish SocGen economist

Albert Edwards is co-head of global strategy at Societe Generale. He studied economics at Bristol University and Birkbeck College London and went on to work at London Electricity Board as an economist.

His second job was at the Bank of England before he joined Dresdner Kleinwort in 1988 where he stayed for 19 years, making a name for himself with bearish predictions, some of which materialised.

He exited Dresdner for SocGen in late 2007.