Aifm

IT specialist Frostrow Capital launches AIFM arm
IT specialist Frostrow Capital launches AIFM arm

Investment trust specialist Frostrow Capital is launching an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) arm to its business, ahead of the impending Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) coming into force next year.

Still going strong

With a history that goes back over 140 years, the investment trust sector has seen it all, but what does the future hold?