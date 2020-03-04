Aifm
Update: Jupiter European Opportunities to switch manager in November
Introducing new fee
IT specialist Frostrow Capital launches AIFM arm
Investment trust specialist Frostrow Capital is launching an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) arm to its business, ahead of the impending Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) coming into force next year.
What are the compensation rules for alternatives managers?
William Yonge, partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, examines the regulatory and compensation issues relating to ESMA's consultation on new guidelines for how alternative investment fund managers should be compensated.
An avalanche of new rules is on its way
Tony Stenning, head of UK retail at BlackRock, looks at the surge of new legislation set to hit UK investors.
The Big Interview: Ian Sayers
AIC director general Ian Sayers discusses how the investment trust industry has coped with the financial crisis and regulatory pressures
Still going strong
With a history that goes back over 140 years, the investment trust sector has seen it all, but what does the future hold?