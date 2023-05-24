'Lack of information and clarity' remains following Home REIT investment manager appointment

Winterflood said Knight Frank’s resignation adds further uncertainty and may raise additional concerns over the reliability of the portfolio’s asset valuations.

Two months after the trust's board confirmed it was opening a process to find a replacement for Alvarium, AEW, the £74.6bn real estate asset management platform of Natixis IM and manager of the £160m AEW UK REIT, has emerged as the winner.

As property adviser, investment manager and alternative investment fund manager, AEW's "immediate priorities" will include undertaking a "thorough review" of the trust's assets to help inform a "longer-term strategy for the portfolio" and preparing for the "potential sale of a limited number of properties".

Home REIT appoints new investment manager as rent collection drops to 13%

The firm will also engage with current tenants regarding "issues with their properties that may have been previously unaddressed" and seek to improve rent collection efficiency, which has fallen to just 13.1% for the five months to 30 April 2023.

While it takes on the role of property adviser with immediate effect, the remaining roles are subject to the completion of Alvarium's contracts, regulatory approval and adoption of a revised investment policy.

In a research note, Winterflood analysts said the appointment of AEW as investment manager is "positive" given the firm's "considerable relevant experience and extensive resources".

However, the firm argued that AEW will need to make "significant improvements" in the relatively short term in order to restore investor confidence in the fund.

Numis analysts Andrew Rees and Ewan Lovett-Turner wrote in a separate research note that while the appointment is "a chance for Home REIT to move forward", the manager has no experience in specialised supported housing or the wider social housing sector.

RM Funds tables proposal to replace Alvarium as Home REIT's investment adviser

"Given the complexity of the portfolio and the vulnerability of the underlying residents, we think some shareholders would have been expecting a manager with more experience in this regard," they said.

Pietro Nicholls, portfolio manager at RM Funds, one of the seven candidates for the role and a Home REIT shareholder, said AEW's appointment "addresses a big hurdle", but called for greater clarity on the manager's longer-term strategy, and an overhaul of the trust's governance.

"Now that we have a new investment manager in place, it is now time for change in governance. The governance needs overhauling and I think that starts with the appointment of a senior non-executive to oversee the appointment of a new chair," he said.

'Lack of information and clarity'

Home REIT's shares have been suspended since the start of January 2023. As the outcome of the enhanced audit is still uncertain, any timeline regarding the reopening of trading in the shares is unknown. Meanwhile, the 23 May notice provided no insight into Alvarez and Marsal's report into alleged financial wrongdoing.

To add to the challenges faced by the trust, Knight Frank, its independent property valuer, has terminated its contract to provide valuation services to Home REIT, offering six months' notice, set to expire on 3 November 2023.

"We do not expect the auditor will sign off on audited financial accounts until an independent valuer has provided a new valuation report, and therefore we expect it may be some time until any audited financials are published, which is likely to mean that the shares remain suspended for some time," said Rees and Lovett-Turner.

"The predicament in which investors find themselves is not aided by the continued lack of information and clarity from the company. We therefore await further updates on the disposals and AEW's strategy for stabilising the fund."

Home REIT ends pursuit of sale

Winterflood said Knight Frank's resignation adds further uncertainty and may raise additional concerns over the reliability of the portfolio's asset valuations.

"It will therefore be interesting to see what disposal prices are achieved during the near-term sale of ‘a number of properties'," the broker said.

Jennifer Morrissey, partner at Harcus Parker, which is representing shareholders in a claim against Home REIT, slammed the trust for not providing an explanation as to why the valuer has resigned.

"All decision-making continues to happen behind the scenes," she said.

New management fee structure

The appointment of AEW has also come with a change in the management fee structure. Alongside an annual inflation-linked fixed base asset management and AIFM fee of £3m, the firm will also receive variable management fee for disposals of £422 per bed for every property sold.

According to Winterflood, this creates the risk that AEW could be incentivised to sell as many properties and beds as possible with no consideration to valuation, while Rees and Lovett-Turner noted it is "unusual" for a manager to be incentivised to make disposals without linking the fee to the value realised.

As part of the agreement, AEW will also receive a variable management fee of 10% of all rent collected, subject to an aggregate cap of £10m for the first two years, to incentivise rent collection.

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

In aggregate, these variable tranches to the fee provide scope for the manager to receive an additional £4m over the initial two-year period, Numis' Rees and Lovett-Turner noted.

"We expect some investors will view 10% of all rent collected as a generous incentive given that it means the £4m ceiling would be reached even if only a third of rent is collected (before any disposals)," the analysts said.

"In part, the nature of this fee structure likely reflects the potential reputational risks to AEW in taking on the mandate. However, we would hope this is not to the detriment of any prospective cash returns to shareholders."