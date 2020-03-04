AIC
International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?
Improving opportunities for women in the industry
Best-performing investment trusts 2019: UK SMID-caps dominate
Gold fund tops chart
Investment company secondary fundraising hits record level in 2019
All-time high £6.9bn raised
UK equities tipped as top performer for 2020 in AIC fund manager poll
Low interest rates cause for optimism
ICYA 2019: Shining the spotlight on the industry's best-kept secret
Recognising the best closed-ended funds
AIC continues revamp with Utilities sector name change
To be known as Infrastructure Securities from 16 December
The three best-performing sectors trading on double-digit discounts
European trusts trounce other sectors
October marks all-time high for investment company fundraising
Record-breaking month for investment trusts
F&C and Witan the most diversified investment trusts by country
F&C invests in 37 different countries
Multi-managers flee alternative funds in Q2 2019
Cash holdings continue to grow
Investment company assets hit £200bn
Assets have doubled since January 2013
Boris Johnson's Britain: The outlook for UK assets
How will the industry fare under his premiership?
Treasury Committee would 'support' further regulation of fund buy lists
Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth 50 under the spotlight
Which trust sectors are yielding more than the FTSE 100?
Debt sectors lead the way
AIC reveals details of trust sector overhaul following strategic review
13 new sector added and 15 renamed
VCTs see record fundraise for 2018/19 tax year
Highest since 2005/6
AIC launches income planning and research tool
Designed to help schedule payments
AIC's new generation dividend heroes: Which trusts are set to join the ranks?
Approaching 20 years of dividend increases
'Ensuring healthy competition in the sector': Industry welcomes FCA's Platform Market study
Consultation paper published today
The diversity challenge: How will the investment industry evolve ten years from now?
Education and opportunity key factors
Increased demand for UK SMID trusts sees discounts narrow to tightest levels in three years
NAVs slumped throughout Q4 2018
Investment trust round-up: the biggest stories of the closed-ended sector in 2018
It has been a busy year for the closed-ended sector having celebrated its 150th anniversary and seeing the largest number of IPOs in over a decade. Check out our gallery showcasing the biggest investment trust stories of 2018.
AIC reveals Nick Train's trust is best performer in 2018
Biotech and healthcare is leading sector