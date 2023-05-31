adjusted operating profit

Impax AM profits drop 20% despite £1.1bn net inflows

Companies

Impax AM profits drop 20% despite £1.1bn net inflows

AUM grew to £40.1bn

clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
Tatton AM sees record inflows as 8AM acquisition adds £1bn to AUM

Companies

Tatton AM sees record inflows as 8AM acquisition adds £1bn to AUM

AUM growth offset by falling markets

clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Close Brothers' profits plunge as volatility hits Winterflood business

Companies

Close Brothers' profits plunge as volatility hits Winterflood business

CBAM saw £844m net inflows

clock 28 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot