Absolute Return bond

GAM agrees deal to sell final ARBF assets

GFG Alliance will acquire outstanding debt

clock 17 April 2019 •
TwentyFour AM's Bowie reduces duration to lowest-ever position

Half of fund matures within three years

clock 03 September 2018 •
GAM starts ARBF liquidation process; Up to 87% of investors' cash to be returned by early September

Follows suspension of manager Tim Haywood

clock 28 August 2018 •
GAM to liquidate Haywood's suspended absolute return bond range

Following high level of redemption requests

clock 10 August 2018 •
Franklin Templeton launches absolute return bond fund to UK investors

'Growing demand for outcome investing'

clock 27 February 2018 •
Liontrust's Milburn and Roberts on 'keeping it simple' as they ready trio of funds

Bias to US

clock 08 February 2018 •
