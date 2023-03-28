abrdn UK Smaller Companies

abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust mulls merger following 33.2% crash in 2022

Investment Trusts

Strategic review ongoing

clock 28 March 2023 • 2 min read
Square Mile removes Matthews Asia and Franklin fund ratings

UK

Three new ratings awarded

clock 05 October 2022 • 3 min read
abrdn's Harry Nimmo to retire after four decades

People moves

Nimmo will step down at the end of 2022

clock 05 September 2022 • 2 min read
