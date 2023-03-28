abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust mulls merger following 33.2% crash in 2022

Throughout the year, the trust's share price total return fell 33.7%, it revealed in its annual report, published today (28 March).

The sharp drop, which compares to a 17.9% fall in the Numis Smaller Companies ex Inv Trust index, was attributed to the rotation from growth to value that emerged throughout the year as inflation and the invasion of Ukraine created macro uncertainty.

On 13 February 2023, the trust announced a strategic review, which saw its share price jump 13.8% on the day, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

The review included considerations on whether to merge the trust with another portfolio, "possibly coupled with a cash exit".

In the annual report, the trust said it had received an unsolicited proposal from another investment trust and it believed it was in "the best interests of shareholders to seek proposals from all potentially interested parties".

Since then, it said it had received proposals from "a number of investment companies and investment management groups", almost all of which propose shareholders be able to roll over some or all of their investment into a successor vehicles or receive cash.

It added the strategic review process had now progressed to the point where a short list of candidates have been requested to prepare detailed proposals and respond to the board's questions.

Discount to NAV for the trust has also widened, the annual report said, from 15.3% in 2021 to 16.3% last year. However, this has since receded to a 7.9% discount following the strong jump in share price that came with the strategic review announcement.

Amanda Yeaman and Abby Glennie, the trust's managers, added: "It has been impossible to deny that the year has not been painful for investors yet this is no reason to lose faith in holding investment trusts."

The managers said underperformance in the trust was most keenly felt in the first half of the year, as market derating and value overperformance damaged the trust's performance.

In the period, the trust added 11 new holdings while exiting eight throughout the year, the two managers said.

New positions included a stake in Pets at Home, gas exploration and production business Energean and marketing firm 4imprint, while the trust departed from Moneysupermarket, retailer ProCook and Clipper Logistics.

The trust's net gearing position as of 31 December 2022 was 8.2%, compared to 4.5% at the end of 2021. This has since fallen to 6%, according to data from the AIC.