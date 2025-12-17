Partner Insight: How to grab a 'free lunch' in fixed income

In theory, credit markets should be efficient. In practice, their opacity and frictions mean investors can still find anomalies that offer a higher yield without taking on extra risk. That is the view of Grace Le, co-manager of the Artemis Corporate Bond Fund.

For Le, finding and exploiting potential inefficiencies is less about heroic macro calls and more about:

  • Running a concentrated portfolio where each position matters
  • Governance that allows swift decisions
  • An active process that gives the fund managers the flexibility to adapt as markets shift

To explore the full analysis, read Le's latest article on Investment Week's Fixed Income Portal.

