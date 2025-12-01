Partner Insight: UK Budget - The storm clouds have lifted

George Godber and Georgina Hamilton, Managers of the Polar Capital UK Value Opportunities Fund, discuss the Budget, its implications for the Fund, and its impact on the broader UK investment landscape. They outline why they expect the measures create a more supportive backdrop for an improved UK outlook over the medium to long term.

They believe the Budget strengthens the case for expected rate cuts, improving the outlook for rate-sensitive areas such as REITs, housebuilders, and consumer-facing mid-caps. With over two-thirds of the Fund exposed to domestic earners and around half in small and mid-caps, they believe the portfolio is well positioned to benefit as lower rates, easing refinancing pressures, and stable policy expectations begin to support sentiment and valuation rerating into 2026.

Listen to the discussion below, and download the transcript here

Georgina Hamilton & George Godber, Fund Managers, Polar Capital UK Value Opportunities Fund

