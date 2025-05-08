Webinar: What's next for equities?

Join Capital Group's John Lamb in a live discussion with Investment Week's Hardeep Tawakley as they unpick:

How investors could diversify beyond the Magnificent 7.

Where to identify opportunities given the broad spectrum of sectors and countries impacted by tariffs.

Which dynamics are drivers of long-term and accelerating growth in digital disruption, health care, and the industrial renaissance.

The importance of maintaining a long-term view amid recent events

Register below to explore opportunities and challenges in global equities on Thursday May 22nd, 11am.