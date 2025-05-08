Webinar: What's next for equities?

How can investors navigate the impact of tariffs and a rapidly changing global economy?

Webinar: What's next for equities?

Join Capital Group's John Lamb in a live discussion with Investment Week's Hardeep Tawakley as they unpick:

  • How investors could diversify beyond the Magnificent 7.
  • Where to identify opportunities given the broad spectrum of sectors and countries impacted by tariffs.
  • Which dynamics are drivers of long-term and accelerating growth in digital disruption, health care, and the industrial renaissance.
  • The importance of maintaining a long-term view amid recent events

Register below to explore opportunities and challenges in global equities on Thursday May 22nd, 11am.

