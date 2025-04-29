Investment, Talks Webinar: Changing global patterns can bring new opportunities

Join Investment Week and Capital Group on the 22nd May at 11am

Hardeep Tawakley
clock • 1 min read
Investors have yet to draw definitive conclusions about the impact of tariffs and a potential decoupling of major economies.

So how can investors navigate the current environment given the broad spectrum of sectors and countries impacted?

Join Capital Group's John Lamb in a live discussion with Investment Week as they unpick how investors can identify opportunities at a time when global events are signalling significant change.

They'll consider the structural changes that underpin the acceleration of digital disruption, innovation in health care, and the ongoing industrial renaissance, and why these dynamics can be influential drivers of long-term growth.

Learn why maintaining a long-term view is crucial when the market and economic environment is uncertain and hear them discuss how structural changes can create both challenges and opportunities for long-term investors amid recent events.

Register below to join Investment Week's Hardeep Tawakley and Capital Group's John Lamb on the 22nd May at 11am.

