Partner Insight: Key themes for Real Estate in 2025

We expect 2025 to be a good vintage for real estate investment.

Values have stabilized, total returns are positive in most markets and the dearth of new construction activity bodes well for medium-term fundamentals. The U.S. election outcome will create headwinds and tailwinds for various sectors and geographies, but the megatrends that underpin our investments will play out over decades. Our 2025 outlook includes snippets on our top investment ideas and insights on the global need for housing, the strength of alternative property types, the rebirth of retail and the shifting nature of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Insights include:

The real estate recovery

Global opportunities

A global view on data centres

Alternatives

The global need for housing

Where office markets are thriving

Retail real estate - the era of convenience culture

Net zero carbon and political headwinds

