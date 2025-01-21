Partner Insight: Key themes for Real Estate in 2025

https://www.nuveen.com/global/about-us/our-clients/uk-wealth

We expect 2025 to be a good vintage for real estate investment.

Values have stabilized, total returns are positive in most markets and the dearth of new construction activity bodes well for medium-term fundamentals. The U.S. election outcome will create headwinds and tailwinds for various sectors and geographies, but the megatrends that underpin our investments will play out over decades. Our 2025 outlook includes snippets on our top investment ideas and insights on the global need for housing, the strength of alternative property types, the rebirth of retail and the shifting nature of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Insights include:

  • The real estate recovery
  • Global opportunities
  • A global view on data centres
  • Alternatives
  • The global need for housing
  • Where office markets are thriving
  • Retail real estate - the era of convenience culture
  • Net zero carbon and political headwinds

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.

For professional investor use only. 

