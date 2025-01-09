REGISTER NOW TO WATCH: Investment Talks 2025: Optimism, disruption, and Trump 2.0

Optimism, opportunity, economic disruption and trade wars – the outlook for global investors this year is both positive and murky.

In particular, the impact of the US election and Donald Trump's second conclusive win has yet to play out fully, with the impact of higher tariffs on globalisation and the potential for further deregulation and tax cuts still unknown. Many investors continue to ask: where are the best global opportunities in 2025 ?

Investment Week and Professional Adviser bring you a new Investment, Talks online event for 2025, featuring Schroders' senior economist George Brown discussing the impact of Trump 2.0 to date, and the outlook for investments in the US, UK and Europe.

Join us on the 23rd January, shortly after the new president's inauguration, to dissect the outlook for corporates, the impact on valuations and the opportunities – and risks – investors need to be aware of in 2025.

Register now by completing the form below or clicking on the image below (only for users recognised by our systems, note data protection statement below, on form applies).