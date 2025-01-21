Partner Insight: Active continues to outperform passive

Active bond managers have historically given investors an advantage over their passive peers

Sarka Halas
Two years ago, PIMCO's in-depth study of Morningstar data on global fixed- income fund returns revealed that active global bond fund managers outperformed their passive counterparts after fees as of 31 December 2020. 

PIMCO has updated this research with the latest data from the past decade (2014-2023), capturing recent inflationary trends.

The data show that over 60% of active global bond funds outside the U.S. have outperformed their median passive counterparts, net of fees, over the long term. That is to say that, in the past decade, investors choosing active bond solutions had a better than 60% chance of outperforming passive alternatives. 

Read more to learn what factors create a range of opportunities for skilled active managers to find value in global fixed income markets to potentially deliver returns that exceed any additional fees they may charge.

