Industry Voice: A New Bond Cycle Is Dawning

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice: A New Bond Cycle Is Dawning

We believe fixed income markets offer higher yields and better valuations than in years, and we’ve positioned the Income portfolio to further benefit amid potential for volatility and a weakening economy.

Here, Dan Ivascyn, Alfred Murata, and Josh Anderson, who manage PIMCO Income Strategy, talk with Esteban Burbano, fixed income strategist. They discuss how the portfolio is currently positioned to benefit from the favourable environment, as well as from market volatility and a possible mild recession.

Q: How are you viewing the landscape for fixed income investing over the next six to 12 months?

Ivascyn: Despite potential for a mild U.S. recession this year, we believe fixed income markets can offer better value than they have in the last few decades. Yields are dramatically higher than the near-zero levels of a year ago, and inflation appears to be moderating. Short-term U.S. Treasuries are offering yields above 4%, and on high-quality assets, we can potentially provide yields in the 6% to 7% area. Even on an inflation-adjusted basis, real yields have reached levels not seen since the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2007-2008.

We think this is an attractive risk/reward proposition, and that this may be the time for those sitting on the side lines to consider getting back in.

We do expect uncertainty around economic growth, inflation, and geopolitical tensions to remain elevated, fuelling ongoing market volatility and decoupling the synchronized global growth we've seen over the past several years. Yet this volatility should provide fertile ground for active managers with a broad, flexible opportunity set.

Read the full Q&A Here

This post is funded by PIMCO

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Economics

The monetary policy committee member has called for a more prudent strategy
Economics

Bank of England's Dhingra: Further rate hikes 'pose material risk'

Swati Dhingra

Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 March 2023 • 2 min read
MPC member Catherine Mann
Economics

Bank of England's Catherine Mann: Dovish pivot is not close

Monetary conditions still too loose

Alex Sebastian
clock 23 February 2023 • 2 min read
Shaan Raithatha (pictured), senior economist and strategist at Vanguard
Economics

One year on, Europe's energy crisis is far from over

Europe is not out of the woods

Shaan Raithatha
clock 21 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Why meaningful progress on DE&I matters to investors

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
02

The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
03

PwC study: 18-year-old women starting work today will not see pay equality in their careers

07 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Helena Morrissey: Gender equality is not about fitting the mould

08 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

06 March 2023 • 10 min read
06

Female experts leading the way on asset management boards

08 March 2023 • 3 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot