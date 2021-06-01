Partner Insight: The great sustainable credit catch-up

Sustainable credit investing is growing up as a way for investors to help meet the world's challenges. "It may eventually be bigger than sustainable equities," says Mike Fox, one of sustainable investing's most experienced practitioners, "and market practices might only take another two or three years to catch up."

That fast-paced maturation will be packed with challenges. "There's huge opportunities within sustainable credit but you are entering a much more virgin territory, with a lot of formation of ideologies and approaches - you have to be able to work with that," he says.

Last February, Fox teamed up with Rachid Semaoune, an experienced credit fund manager, to add the Royal London Global Sustainable Credit Fund to RLAM's well-established sustainable range, building on the range's existing sterling sustainable credit elements. The pair have strong views on the differences between sustainable credit and equity - and why proprietary research and a global perspective could offer big advantages on the credit side.

Credit challenges

"One key difference between global sustainable credit versus equity," says Semaoune, who manages the new fund, "is that there are large market areas you can only access within global credit, such as social housing, because there is no publicly-listed equity." He says that a big advantage of RLAM's proprietary ESG research is that it helps uncover opportunities in credit areas not covered by third-party equity-oriented ESG ratings.

Social housing, which provides affordable decent housing for the wider population that cannot afford to buy a property, also demonstrates how a company's sustainable and credit characteristics can interact.

"If a housing provider offers a sustainable approach that includes strong protections for tenants, clients are more likely to rent the same property on a long-term basis: in Germany, some families rent the same property throughout their entire life," says Semaoune. Predictable cash flows and high-quality residential assets tend to reduce financial risk. "In fixed income, we love ‘stable and boring' because our upside is capped and our downside is unlimited," he says.

Diversity dividend

The UK has a significant social housing sector but Semaoune says that, in some investment sectors, the only way to access a wide opportunity set is to look across national boundaries.

"Take next-generation medicine, a relevant theme in the light of the pandemic, where there are only three healthcare companies with sterling-denominated bonds outstanding. The industry space is dominated by large US pharmaceutical companies - so going global means you suddenly move from three issuers to well over 80." That means, he says, "we have the chance to build a much more strongly diversified portfolio by holdings, sector, geography, and currency than if we were just investing in one region of the world."

Carbon conundrums

Building a global portfolio is still hard work. "One of the challenges was trying to find the right renewable energy companies in North America," says Semaoune. "Europe is well ahead of the US in transitioning to a decarbonised economy. You can find attractive renewable energy companies and utilities in the US, but it took deep analysis and help from our ESG team."

For professional clients only, not suitable for retail clients. The views expressed are the contributors' own and do not constitute investment advice.

