Schroders' David Rees: Budget just a sticking plaster on UK's fiscal challenges

Outlook remains fragile

clock • 2 min read

On the face of it, Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Budget has done enough to put the UK public finances back onto a sustainable path and may allow rates to come down a little further, but it will not be long before the government is forced to come back with even more fiscal consolidation.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on UK

Budget 25: UK outlook 'unconvincing' despite increased £22bn fiscal headroom
UK

Budget 25: UK outlook 'unconvincing' despite increased £22bn fiscal headroom

Taxes still expected to rise in future

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Financial markets 'likely to stay uneasy' after Budget fails to address credibility concerns
UK

Budget 25: Financial markets 'likely to stay uneasy' after Budget fails to address credibility concerns

Measures 'will not take effect immediately'

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 26 November 2025 • 3 min read
Budget 25: OBR leak could have 'longer-term ramifications' for its future
UK

Budget 25: OBR leak could have 'longer-term ramifications' for its future

'Utterly outrageous'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot