JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Gold deserves to keep its place as a core strategic holding

'Price to remain elevated but volatile'

clock • 3 min read

Not long ago, gold was dismissed as the financial market equivalent of hugging a teddy bear - comforting in turmoil but poor at boosting returns.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Gold deserves to keep its place as a core strategic holding
Markets

JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Gold deserves to keep its place as a core strategic holding

'Price to remain elevated but volatile'

Jon Cunliffe
clock 04 November 2025 • 3 min read
Capital markets roundup: October 2025
Markets

Capital markets roundup: October 2025

Pre-Budget ISA rumours

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 31 October 2025 • 1 min read
Market Movers blog: AI 'reality check' bites US markets as Meta's share price tumbles
Markets

Market Movers blog: AI 'reality check' bites US markets as Meta's share price tumbles

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 30 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot