Sarah Chaplin and Sophie Fryer: Human rights and environmental supply chain risks for M&A investors

'An increasingly regulated area'

clock • 4 min read

The importance of assessing supply chain risk is informed by a myriad of evolving and overlapping factors.

These include recent legislative developments, case law, developing societal expectations, stakeholder demands and a move away from ‘soft' law or ‘voluntary' ESG standards to hard law. Globally, it is an increasingly regulated area and, across jurisdictions, it is important to consider which frameworks apply, are on the horizon or are changing. Any specific M&A-driven due diligence across these areas should be risk-based, taking into consideration potential adverse impacts associated with the relevant company's sector, geography and activities, and should be focused on red flags and o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

Equities suffer in January as nervous investors take £3bn off the table
Equities

Equities suffer in January as nervous investors take £3bn off the table

'Wait and see' approach

Laura Miller
clock 06 March 2025 • 3 min read
US election triggers $49bn in equity inflows while UK Budget barely moves retail market
Equities

US election triggers $49bn in equity inflows while UK Budget barely moves retail market

Lion’s share in US large cap

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 26 November 2024 • 3 min read
Event Voice: Artemis' Cormac Weldon on the US
Equities

Event Voice: Artemis' Cormac Weldon on the US

Cormac Weldon looks into US markets.

Cormac Weldon, Head of US equities, Artemis Fund Managers﻿
clock 18 November 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot