Preqin's Cameron Joyce: Structural shifts in private markets present new risks and opportunities

Private equity's share of the overall global equities landscape is growing, as is private credit, and private markets overall offer comparatively outsized and differentiated returns. Our forecasts show global alternative assets – private markets plus hedge funds – will be on course for $30trn in assets under management by 2030. Meanwhile, the rise of passive investment vehicles, notably ETFs, has made active management fees harder to justify for those in the public equities space. Preqin launches end-to-end platform for private market investors Private markets' differences to tr...