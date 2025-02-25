Preqin's Cameron Joyce: Structural shifts in private markets present new risks and opportunities

Rapidly growing sector

clock • 3 min read

It is clear why traditional, active asset managers are turning towards private markets – namely private equity, private debt, venture capital, unlisted infrastructure and real estate.

Private equity's share of the overall global equities landscape is growing, as is private credit, and private markets overall offer comparatively outsized and differentiated returns. Our forecasts show global alternative assets – private markets plus hedge funds – will be on course for $30trn in assets under management by 2030. Meanwhile, the rise of passive investment vehicles, notably ETFs, has made active management fees harder to justify for those in the public equities space. Preqin launches end-to-end platform for private market investors Private markets' differences to tr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Alternatives

Preqin launches end-to-end platform for private market investors
Alternatives

Preqin launches end-to-end platform for private market investors

Available through Preqin Pro

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 14 February 2025 • 1 min read
EY: Allocations to alternatives set to rise by almost a quarter in the next two years
Alternatives

EY: Allocations to alternatives set to rise by almost a quarter in the next two years

Global Alternative Funds survey

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 December 2024 • 2 min read
Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets
Alternatives

Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets

In collaboration with Apex Group

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot