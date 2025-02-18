Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: How Trump's tariffs will impact M&A

However, the recent whipsawing on tariffs and other policy issues has cooled enthusiasm in certain sectors and may significantly reshape the M&A landscape this year, creating both challenges and opportunities. Findings from a survey we undertook predicted some of the market's apprehension, with 80% of global dealmakers concerned about the election's impact on trade and supply chains, and 35% identifying increased trade tensions as a key risk. Still, despite these concerns, some sectors are poised to benefit. Race for private markets M&A: Traditional asset managers face list of hur...